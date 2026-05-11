Kittery Community Market | Sunday, July 12th| 10-2 PM

Sunday, July 12th

10 AM - 2 PM

10 Shapleigh Rd, Kittery, ME (Post Office Square - in front of Blue Mermaid and Tributary Brewing Co.)

July is in full swing, and the market is bursting with summer flavor, community spirit, and live music by Randy McGarvey. From beautiful flowers and fresh-picked produce to artisan goods and ready-to-enjoy foods, it's the perfect place to spend a laid-back Sunday catching up with friends and shopping local.

Live Music: Randy McGarvey

Kid's Activity: Market Scavenger Hunt

Shop Local:

Find produce, meat, eggs, seafood, flowers, plants, seedlings, baked goods, prepared foods, handmade artisan crafts, knife and tool sharpening, and gluten-free and vegan options.

We accept SNAP and EBT, and offer:

Maine Harvest Bucks

Kid's PoP Club - Every child receives a $3 voucher to spend on produce each week!

Customer Loyalty Program - Pick up a punch card at the Info Booth; receive a $5 food voucher for every 4th visit!

Bumper Crop

Make a day of it: Brunch at Blue Mermaid, market stroll, and a refreshing beer from Tributary Brewing Co, it's a community celebration every Sunday!

Special thanks to the Logan family for hosting the market at Post Office Square.

Thank you to our 2026 sponsors:

Beach Pea Baking Co - Golden Harvest - Tapley Insurance - Irene Bowen, Edward Jones - Tributary Brewing Co - Blue Mermaid - Aland Realty - Kennebunk Savings - Carl's Meat Market - Kittery Trading Post - Life Starts Here Chiropractic - Alice + Bird Interiors - Footprints Food Pantry - Plates for Change - Pepperrell Cove - Piscataqua Animal Hospital - Kittery Eye

Follow @kitterymarket | kitterycommunitymarket.com

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3617506-0?pid=10413

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3617506-2?pid=10413

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3617506-3?pid=10413

Category: Community | Markets

Date and Time: 12th July 2026 at 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Venue details: Kittery Community Market, 10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, Maine, 03904, United States