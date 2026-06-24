July Comedy Night at the Rockingham Ballroom

Comedy Night at the Ballroom delivers a full night out - starting with live music, followed by a fresh lineup of three headlining stand-up comedians, from rising stars to seasoned pros with credits from top clubs, festivals, and TV across New England and beyond. Settle into comfortable club-style seating, enjoy the show, and stick around afterward for games and good company.

This month's lineup features Alex Giampapa, a Boston-based comedian, writer, and actor known for his sharp observations and relatable storytelling; Will Noonan, a nationally touring comedian and podcast host whose high-energy style and clever takes on everyday life have made him a favorite throughout New England; and Mona Forgione, a fast-rising comedian and content creator whose fresh perspective, sharp humor, and engaging stage presence have quickly earned her a growing following on the comedy circuit.

The evening begins with live music from guitarist Jon Saxe, whose performance blends jazz standards, American songbook classics, and acoustic favorites inspired by jazz, blues, folk, and beyond.

Doors open at 7:30 pm with Live Music | Stand-Up starts at 8:30 pm

Ticket Special: Buy 3 tickets online in advance and get the fourth ticket free

Residents of Newmarket and Newfields Special: Buy 1 ticket and get a second ticket free

The Rockingham Ballroom is a fun, social atmosphere with music volume that is conversational. You can bring your beverage of choice (BYOB) and we provide a healthy light menu to snack on, for purchase. Seltzers, sodas, and mixers also available. (No "bar" tab.) Enjoy cafe and lounge seating, plus a game room featuring cornhole for even more fun!

Looking for a venue for your next event? The Rockingham Ballroom is available for Private Parties, Events, Classes, and Weddings. Our event center is 8,500 sq. feet. The 4000 square foot floating wood floor is the only such dance floor in New England. Located in Newmarket, NH and only 15 minutes from Portsmouth, Exeter, or Durham.

For more information on booking events the ballroom, please email info@rockinballroom.club