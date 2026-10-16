© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your business by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

Jingle Bell Run

Jingle Bell Run

Arthritis is the leading cause of disability in the U.S., touching families, workplaces, and communities everywhere. This holiday season, the Arthritis Foundation is turning festive energy into powerful action.

Jingle Bell Run captures the spirit of the season and turns participation and fundraising into momentum — creating real solutions for people living with arthritis.

We invite you to join us in supporting the Jingle Bell Run in Concord on December 6th! Run, walk or jog at your own pace. Kids Run and Doggie Dash too! Every step, donation, and show of support helps bring us closer to our goal of improving awareness, advancing research, and providing hope to those affected with arthritis. Together, we can make every step count!

This is how progress happens: Not quietly. Not alone. But together — through movement, purpose and celebration. Make Jingle Bell Run your new holiday tradition.

Set the pace for change that starts in your community. Register. Raise funds. Be There With Bells On.

Northeast Delta Dental
$45.00
07:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Arthritis Foundation
6035457304
tvoth@arthritis.org
https://www.arthritis.org/

Artist Group Info

tvoth@arthritis.org
Northeast Delta Dental
2 Delta Drive
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6035457304
tvoth@arthritis.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.