Arthritis is the leading cause of disability in the U.S., touching families, workplaces, and communities everywhere. This holiday season, the Arthritis Foundation is turning festive energy into powerful action.

Jingle Bell Run captures the spirit of the season and turns participation and fundraising into momentum — creating real solutions for people living with arthritis.

We invite you to join us in supporting the Jingle Bell Run in Concord on December 6th! Run, walk or jog at your own pace. Kids Run and Doggie Dash too! Every step, donation, and show of support helps bring us closer to our goal of improving awareness, advancing research, and providing hope to those affected with arthritis. Together, we can make every step count!

This is how progress happens: Not quietly. Not alone. But together — through movement, purpose and celebration. Make Jingle Bell Run your new holiday tradition.

Set the pace for change that starts in your community. Register. Raise funds. Be There With Bells On.