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Hunger Knows All Ages Benefit Concert featuring The Vintage Vocal Quartet

Hunger Knows All Ages Benefit Concert featuring The Vintage Vocal Quartet

Looking for a feel-good night out? Join us for Hunger Knows All Ages, a benefit concert featuring the Vintage Vocal Quartet, on Saturday, June 6, at 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church, UCC, Wolfeboro. Enjoy swing, harmony, nostalgia—and the feeling of neighbors helping neighbors.
The Vintage Vocal Quartet revives the sophisticated sound of vintage jazz and swing with the spirit of Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Glenn Miller, and the Andrews Sisters!
It will be a joyful evening of music that brings generations together. Every ticket helps support local hunger-relief efforts serving children, teens, and older adults in our communities.
Beneficiaries include:
• End 68 Hours of Hunger
• Kingswood Knights Against Hunger
• Wolfeboro Area Meals on Wheels
Tickets: $20
Available at Black’s Paper Store and at the door.
Bring a friend, invite a neighbor, and enjoy an evening that will lift your spirits while helping local people in need.

First Congregational Church of Wolfeboro
$20.
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Faith in Action Committee at First Congregational Church Wolfeboro

Artist Group Info

The Vintage Vocal Quartet
editormorrissey@gmail.com
First Congregational Church of Wolfeboro
115 South Main Street
Wolfeboro, New Hampshire 03894

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