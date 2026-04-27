© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Homeschooler Science Fair

Homeschooler Science Fair

Calling all homeschooling families: MPL is hosting a one-day Homeschooler Science Fair!
Bring your child and a poster they've made to showcase what they've done with science.
Need project inspiration? We think Science Buddies is great!

Please register all young scientist presenters so we can allow for appropriate space.

Maxfield Public Library
10:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maxfield Public Library
6037985153
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
Maxfield Public Library
8 Route 129
Loudon, New Hampshire 03307
6037985153
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.