Homeschooler Science Fair
Homeschooler Science Fair
Calling all homeschooling families: MPL is hosting a one-day Homeschooler Science Fair!
Bring your child and a poster they've made to showcase what they've done with science.
Need project inspiration? We think Science Buddies is great!
Please register all young scientist presenters so we can allow for appropriate space.
Maxfield Public Library
10:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
Maxfield Public Library
6037985153
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
Artist Group Info
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
Maxfield Public Library
8 Route 129Loudon, New Hampshire 03307
6037985153
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org