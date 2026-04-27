Homeschool Series: Foraging for Nature's Bee Sting Remedy

Join us as we wander the fields looking for powerful plantain--nature's bee sting remedy. We'll gather plantain leaves and learn how to use them to stop the pain and swelling of bites and stings and other first aid uses.

Recommended Ages: 6-14*

Physical Demand: [2] = Activity includes up to 1/2 mile of walking on uneven terrain; no steep slopes.

Cost: $20 per child. No charge for accompanying adult.

*Siblings of children outside of this age range are welcome to attend. Anyone 3 years or older at the time of the program must be registered.