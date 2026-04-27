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Homeschool Series: Foraging for Nature's Bee Sting Remedy

Homeschool Series: Foraging for Nature's Bee Sting Remedy

Join us as we wander the fields looking for powerful plantain--nature's bee sting remedy. We'll gather plantain leaves and learn how to use them to stop the pain and swelling of bites and stings and other first aid uses.

Recommended Ages: 6-14*

Physical Demand: [2] = Activity includes up to 1/2 mile of walking on uneven terrain; no steep slopes.

Cost: $20 per child. No charge for accompanying adult.

*Siblings of children outside of this age range are welcome to attend. Anyone 3 years or older at the time of the program must be registered.

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
$20 per child. No charge for accompanying adult.
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
928 White Oaks Road
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
https://www.powerhousenh.org/playfestival24

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