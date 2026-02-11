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Holidays at the Esate 2026

Holidays at the Esate 2026

Celebrate the season at Kimball Jenkins Estate. It’s the perfect time to visit, with a rare opportunity to experience our historic campus aglow and our Mansion’s first floor decorated for the holidays. All ages are welcome to enjoy a variety of immersive experiences that will surely add magic and create treasured memories.

Daily, December 3 through December 20

Learn more about our daily activities at https://www.kimballjenkins.com/holidays-at-the-estate

Kimball Jenkins
12:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Kimball Jenkins
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com
www.kimballjenkins.com
Kimball Jenkins
266 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com
www.kimballjenkins.com

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