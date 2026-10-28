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Holiday Bazaar at Center for Wildlife

Holiday Bazaar at Center for Wildlife

Our annual Holiday Bazaar features talented local makers and artisans who will make your holiday shopping easier than ever. Our Maker's Market will host creators offering everything from original art to jewelry to aromatherapy products - there's sure to be something for everyone on your holiday list!

Take a break from shopping to visit our wildlife ambassador animals during a live Meet-and-Greet, get some fresh air walking our nature trails, and warm up by the campfire with hot cocoa and s'mores while mingling with our community in holiday spirit.

This fundraising market supports injured and orphaned wildlife in need at Center for Wildlife. A portion of vendor sales as well as any donations given at the time of registration or at the door all go towards the operation of CFW's conservation medicine clinic and nature-based education programs. Attendance is free, but we recommend RSVP in advance!

The Center for Wildlife
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Center for Wildlife
207-361-1400 ext.105
education@thecenterforwildlife.org
thecenterforwildlife.org/events

Artist Group Info

valerie@thecenterforwildlife.org
The Center for Wildlife
375 Mountain Rd.
Cape Neddick, Maine 03902
207-361-1400 ext.105
education@thecenterforwildlife.org
https://www.thecenterforwildlife.org/

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