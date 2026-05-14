Don’t miss this unique chance to get closer to nature and learn about the fascinating world of bees! In partnership with Bewitched Acres, Castle in the Clouds hosts beehives on the property, and we’re excited to invite you to see how these pollinators work. Join Bewitched Acres for this exclusive opportunity to explore active hives, learn about their structures and take an up-close look at their activity.

This program is designed for people above 16 years old. Participants will be provided with beekeeper suits to wear during the program. When registering, please select your size so we can provide the appropriate suit for you.

For your safety and comfort, be sure to wear sturdy footwear suitable for hiking, and dress for the weather. All attendees will need to sign a waiver before participating in the program.