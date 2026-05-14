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Hive Dive

Hive Dive

Don’t miss this unique chance to get closer to nature and learn about the fascinating world of bees! In partnership with Bewitched Acres, Castle in the Clouds hosts beehives on the property, and we’re excited to invite you to see how these pollinators work. Join Bewitched Acres for this exclusive opportunity to explore active hives, learn about their structures and take an up-close look at their activity.

This program is designed for people above 16 years old. Participants will be provided with beekeeper suits to wear during the program. When registering, please select your size so we can provide the appropriate suit for you.

For your safety and comfort, be sure to wear sturdy footwear suitable for hiking, and dress for the weather. All attendees will need to sign a waiver before participating in the program.

Castle in the Clouds
$85 per person
10:30 AM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Castle in the Clouds

Artist Group Info

programs@castleintheclouds.org
Castle in the Clouds
455 Old Mountain Road
Moultonborough, New Hampshire 03254
(603) 476-5900
info@castleintheclouds.org
https://www.castleintheclouds.org/

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