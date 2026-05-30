Herb-Infused Honey

Honey is an incredible, natural sweetener with many health benefits over other sweeteners. In this workshop, participants will learn the benefits of using honey and the different varieties. Participants will then take honey from Prescott Farm’s beehives and infuse it with fragrant herbs and spices.

Ages: Adults (16+)

Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.

