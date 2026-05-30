Herb-Infused Honey
Herb-Infused Honey
Honey is an incredible, natural sweetener with many health benefits over other sweeteners. In this workshop, participants will learn the benefits of using honey and the different varieties. Participants will then take honey from Prescott Farm’s beehives and infuse it with fragrant herbs and spices.
Ages: Adults (16+)
Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
$15 members /$35 non-members
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
928 White Oaks RoadLaconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org