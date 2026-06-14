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Glow-in-the-Dark Karaoke at Aplomb

Glow-in-the-Dark Karaoke at Aplomb

Join our monthly karaoke and art night at Aplomb! Use neon paint on black canvases while you wait to sing your heart out on stage! Music + art + a glow-in-the-dark twist = oxytocin!

The Aplomb Project
$10-$25
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM, every month on Friday through Jun 18, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aplomb
6032083300
danielle@aplombgallery.com
https://aplombgallery.com

Artist Group Info

danielle@theaplombproject.org
The Aplomb Project
262 Central Ave
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org
theaplombproject.org/

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