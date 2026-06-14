Glow-in-the-Dark Karaoke at Aplomb
Glow-in-the-Dark Karaoke at Aplomb
Join our monthly karaoke and art night at Aplomb! Use neon paint on black canvases while you wait to sing your heart out on stage! Music + art + a glow-in-the-dark twist = oxytocin!
The Aplomb Project
$10-$25
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM, every month on Friday through Jun 18, 2027.
Event Supported By
Aplomb
6032083300
danielle@aplombgallery.com
Artist Group Info
danielle@theaplombproject.org
The Aplomb Project
262 Central AveDover, New Hampshire 03820
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org