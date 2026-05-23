‘Glam-Folk’ @ THE MAJESTIC May 30th - The Slambovian Circus of Dreams

Celebrate Summer at The Majestic Theatre with Upstate NY's Slambovian Circus of Dreams. Hailing from Sleepy Hollow, this legendary band blows open the doors of Americana “one trippy tune at a time.” Joziah Longo leads with vocals described as "soothing and bewitching as a snake oil tonic.” Longtime bandmates Tink Lloyd (accordion, cello, mandolin, flute) and guitar-mandolin wizard Sharkey McEwen bring "alchemical magic" to the Slambovian brew! This authentic Woodstock-tinged Americana blends a cool mix of southern rock, Celtic and British folk combined with solid songwriting - a slice of Americana pie that is fundamentally irresistible!

“They’re the kind of band you don’t just listen to - you become part of their universe.”- Karl Sharicz, Rock and Roll Underdogs (2025 Palmetto Publishing)

“A breath of fresh air in a sometimes stagnant world - especially as a live act - with varied eclectic influences and great musicianship. Plus moustaches, hats and stage presence gild their Interesting and thought-provoking lyrics for the curious adult mind.” - Ian Anderson, Jethro Tull

"Longo is an awesome songwriter" - Garth Hudson, The Band

"Great songs and a whole lotta heart" - Meg Griffin, Sirius diSorDer, SiriusXM

"Simply one of the finest American bands" - All Music

Don't miss the band often described as "Hillbilly Pink Floyd" for a surreal, cinematic, and high-energy live experience that is truly one of a kind. “A perfect bridge between past and present, keeping the authenticity, storytelling and countercultural mindset of the sixties alive while still making it their own.” - Rock and Roll Underdogs

URLs:

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3645886-2?pid=10413

YouTube: https://go.evvnt.com/3645886-3?pid=10413

Soundcloud: https://go.evvnt.com/3645886-4?pid=10413

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3645886-5?pid=10413

Date and Time: Sat, 30 May 2026 7:30 - Sat, 30 May 2026 10:30

Venue details: Majestic Theatre, 36 Main Street, Conway, New Hampshire, 03818, United States

