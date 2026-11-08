Girl Winter Film Tour
Girl Winter Film Tour
Join us for a night of women-centric short ski films!
Doors open at 6:00 PM
Films begin at 7:00 PM
Each event will showcase 5 films followed by a Q+A and poster signing with the athletes and filmmakers who brought the films to life. The event will run approximately two hours.
Film Line-Up:
VIVID – feat. Devin Logan, Jenna Dramise, Nicole Cordingley and Sierra Schlag
Biscuits – feat. Erin Spong and Nat Segal
Rapid Fire – feat. Mali Noyes
Theory of Butter – feat. Analise Gates and Maddie Gerritsen
Winter Elements – presented by Moonrise
We hope these screenings will provide a space to continue the celebration of women in snow sports. All are welcome!
For more information about the films, go to girlwinterfilmtour.com/films
Brought to you by Moonrise Creative