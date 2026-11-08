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Girl Winter Film Tour

Girl Winter Film Tour

Join us for a night of women-centric short ski films!

Doors open at 6:00 PM
Films begin at 7:00 PM

Each event will showcase 5 films followed by a Q+A and poster signing with the athletes and filmmakers who brought the films to life. The event will run approximately two hours.

Film Line-Up:

VIVID – feat. Devin Logan, Jenna Dramise, Nicole Cordingley and Sierra Schlag
Biscuits – feat. Erin Spong and Nat Segal
Rapid Fire – feat. Mali Noyes
Theory of Butter – feat. Analise Gates and Maddie Gerritsen
Winter Elements – presented by Moonrise
We hope these screenings will provide a space to continue the celebration of women in snow sports. All are welcome!

For more information about the films, go to girlwinterfilmtour.com/films

Brought to you by Moonrise Creative

The Colonial Theatre
$25
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main Street
Bethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

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