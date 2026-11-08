Girl Winter Film Tour

Join us for a night of women-centric short ski films!

Doors open at 6:00 PM

Films begin at 7:00 PM

Each event will showcase 5 films followed by a Q+A and poster signing with the athletes and filmmakers who brought the films to life. The event will run approximately two hours.

Film Line-Up:

VIVID – feat. Devin Logan, Jenna Dramise, Nicole Cordingley and Sierra Schlag

Biscuits – feat. Erin Spong and Nat Segal

Rapid Fire – feat. Mali Noyes

Theory of Butter – feat. Analise Gates and Maddie Gerritsen

Winter Elements – presented by Moonrise

We hope these screenings will provide a space to continue the celebration of women in snow sports. All are welcome!

For more information about the films, go to girlwinterfilmtour.com/films

Brought to you by Moonrise Creative