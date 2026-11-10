Gingerbread Smash
Gingerbread Smash
Gingerbread memories may last forever, but gingerbread houses do not. Come release the last of that pent up holiday stress and send our gingerbread contest houses out in style at the Gingerbread Smash!
Whether by sledgehammer or good old-fashioned Godzilla stomp, wreak havoc on a gingerbread house and then let us compost all the bits and pieces!
Your support helps keep our annual Gingerbread exhibition free and accessible to all.
Portsmouth Historical Society
$15 for members, $20 for non-members, $10 for children
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 3 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Portsmouth Historical Society
603-436-8433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
Portsmouth Historical Society
10 Middle StPortsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603.436.8433
seacoastnhlgbthistory@gmail.com