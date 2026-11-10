Gingerbread memories may last forever, but gingerbread houses do not. Come release the last of that pent up holiday stress and send our gingerbread contest houses out in style at the Gingerbread Smash!

Whether by sledgehammer or good old-fashioned Godzilla stomp, wreak havoc on a gingerbread house and then let us compost all the bits and pieces!

Your support helps keep our annual Gingerbread exhibition free and accessible to all.