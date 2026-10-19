Giant Pumpkin Carving at Darbster Doggy

2,000-Pound Pumpkin to Be Transformed into a Dog-Inspired Masterpiece at Darbster Doggy!

Darbster Doggy invites the community to witness a unique fall experience as renowned Maine pumpkin carver Moe Auger transforms a massive 2,000-pound pumpkin into a dog-inspired work of art!

The live carving will take place on Monday, October 19, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, outside Darbster Doggy in Chichester, New Hampshire.

Families, animal lovers, and community members are welcome to stop by, watch the incredible transformation, meet the artist, and capture memorable photos with the giant pumpkin.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, October 19, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Darbster Doggy, 109 Dover Road, Chichester, NH

Featured Artist: Moe Auger, Maine Pumpkin Carver

This one-of-a-kind seasonal attraction offers a fun opportunity for the community to experience the artistry of giant pumpkin carving while visiting Darbster Doggy.

All are welcome to stop by and enjoy this extraordinary fall creation!