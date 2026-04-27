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Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Garden-to-Table Summer Scones

Garden-to-Table Summer Scones

Celebrate the flavors of the season! You’ll head into the Learning Garden to harvest fresh summer herbs and ingredients before heading to the kitchen to bake from scratch. Chef Allen will guide your group through the details of crafting the perfect scone, from flaky savory herb varieties to fruit-filled sweet treats. You and your group will leave with a batch of freshly baked scones and the recipes to recreate these garden-inspired favorites at home!

Ages: Adults (16 & up)

Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
$50 Non-Members; $35 Members
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
928 White Oaks Road
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
https://www.powerhousenh.org/playfestival24

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