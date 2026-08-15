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‘G. Matthew Gaskell’s Greatest Hits’

‘G. Matthew Gaskell’s Greatest Hits’

Celebrate the wit, the wordsmith and the bizarre, hilarious, imaginative world of G. Matthew Gaskell with an evening of his greatest short-play hits.
The show is a fast-paced, 90-minute journey through some of his funniest creations. From aliens to bomb shelters and a gangster rendez-vous, these bite-sized comedies showcase the humor, heart, and unmistakable voice that have made Gaskell one of the Ring’s most cherished playwrights.

Players Ring
Advance tickets: $22; Door sales: $24
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Players Ring
603-436-8123
info@playersring.ort
www.playersring.org
Players Ring
105 Marcy Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-436-8123
info@playersring.org
https://www.playersring.org/

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