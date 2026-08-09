‘G. Matthew Gaskell’s Greatest Hits’

Celebrate the wit, the wordsmith and the bizarre, hilarious, imaginative world of G. Matthew Gaskell with an evening of his greatest short-play hits.

The show is a fast-paced, 90-minute journey through some of his funniest creations. From aliens to bomb shelters and a gangster rendez-vous, these bite-sized comedies showcase the humor, heart, and unmistakable voice that have made Gaskell one of the Ring’s most cherished playwrights.