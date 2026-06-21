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FREE CONCERT Featuring Travis Rollo

FREE CONCERT Featuring Travis Rollo

FREE CONCERT featuring local legend
Playing Top 40 hits with a gritty edge! Let the good times Rollo!
Saturday June 27th
12PM to 3PM
Light refreshements will be served.
Bring a lawn chair
FREE ADMISSION with a Food Item Donation to Rindge Food Pantry
ADVENT LUTHERAN CHURCH
137 US 202, RINDGE NH 03461
603-899-3095
WWW.ADVENTLUTHERANCHURCH.ORG

Advent Lutheran Church
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Advent Lutheran Church
603-899-3095
nhlutherans@gmail.com
www.adventlutheranchurch.org

Artist Group Info

Travis Rollo
travisrollomusic@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/travisrollomusic/
Advent Lutheran Church
137 US 202
Rindge, New Hampshire 03461
603-899-3095
nhlutherans@gmail.com
https://adventlutheranchurch.org/whats-happening

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