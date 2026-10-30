Want to attract fun wildlife to your backyard and help them through the long winter months? Learn all about bird feeders on Saturday, November 14th, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Squam Lakes Association! Join us in the activity barn as we discuss why we feed birds in winter months, how to do it safely, and troubleshooting common problems. Stay for a fun DIY birdfeeder craft, where you can create and take home a pinecone feeder or recycled feeder of your own creation! All materials will be provided, all ages are encouraged to join.

For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website (squamlakes.org/event/feeding-our-feathered-friends/) or contact the SLA directly (603-968-7336). The SLA also offers other Adventure Ecology programs throughout the year. These free programs are open to the public and cover a variety of nature and conservation related topics. The Adventure Ecology programs are presented by the LRCC AmeriCorps members at the SLA who perform important conservation work in support of the Association’s mission.

The Squam Lakes Association is dedicated to conserving for public benefit the natural beauty, peaceful character and resources of the watershed. In collaboration with local and state partners the SLA promotes the protection, careful use and shared enjoyment of the lakes, mountains, forests, open spaces and wildlife of the Squam Lakes Region.

This event is free to the public. Registration is required.

