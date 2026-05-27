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Father’s Day at Charmingfare Farm

Father’s Day at Charmingfare Farm

Celebrate Father’s Day with a full day of family fun at Charmingfare Farm in Candia, NH.

Bring Dad to the farm for an outdoor Father’s Day experience filled with animals, rides, games, food, and memories with the kids. Dads who pre-register online and attend with children ages 12 and under receive free admission, a ride wristband, and a complimentary BBQ meal with limited availability.

Families can visit the farm animals, meet new baby animals, enjoy classic outdoor games, and take part in weekend rides including pony rides, horse-drawn rides, and tractor train rides. It’s a relaxed, family-friendly way to spend Father’s Day together outside on the farm.

Activities Include:

• Visit the farm animals and meet new babies
• Pony rides for children up to 75 lbs.
• Horse-drawn rides along the farm trails
• Tractor train rides
• Photo opportunities around the farm
• Children’s wagon rentals available during your visit

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Dad’s free admission, ride wristband, and meal are available only with early online registration and limited availability.

Charmingfare Farm
$23
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Charmingfare Farm
(603) 483-5623
events@charmingfare.com
https://www.visitthefarm.com/
Charmingfare Farm
774 High Street
Candia, New Hampshire 03034
(603) 483-5623
events@charmingfare.com
https://www.visitthefarm.com/

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