Fascinating Rhythms: A Cabaret of American and Ukrainian Music

Join us for an afternoon of classical and popular music by legendary American composers such as Leonard Bernstein, Richard Rodgers and Stephen Schwartz alongside works by their Ukrainian counterparts. Get swept away by 150 years of captivating melodies, superb harmonies and fascinating rhythms performed by contralto Vira Slywotzky and pianist David Sytkowski — all while raising funds for New Hampshire-based nonprofit Common Man for Ukraine.

The ticket includes a reception following the concert. Students, children, refugees, recent immigrants and anyone for whom the ticket price is an obstacle are welcome to select a free ticket. General admission is $40, with sponsorships starting at $100. If you cannot attend, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help Ukraine's children and families.

Tickets and donations: https://givebutter.com/fascinating-rhythms-hanover-nh-935n4h

