Family Music Festival at Concord Community Music School

Come to Concord Community Music School for our Family Music Festival on Saturday, August 29 from 12- 4 pm. This afternoon will be jam-packed with musical fun for all ages – no experience necessary!

-Our popular Instrument “Petting Zoo” will be open from 12 – 3 pm throughout the building

-Demo Classes, Jams and Activities will include: music and movement, intro to Suzuki violin, drum circle, folk jam, open rock/jazz jam, chamber music reading party, and a pop-up chorus singalong

–Live entertainment from the Krimson Krewe on the Fletcher Murphy Park Stage at 3 pm. Krimson Krewe is a funky Mardi Gras New Orleans second line jazz band! They dive deep into the NOLA non-traditional songbook searching for those lost and forgotten musical nuggets. Come see this Krimson Krewe concert and your soul will shake, and you will leave loving the world more than you did when you entered!

-Food Trucks will be on-site, courtesy of Sunfox Farm and Savvy Sweets

-Face Painting, instrument making, giveaways and more!

This event is sponsored in part by the City of Concord.