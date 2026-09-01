Family Day: Cemetery Tour

Join us for some history and Halloween fun at North Cemetery! Come in costume (if you want!), participate in a scavenger hunt with candy prizes, and learn about the history of North Cemetery and some of the famous Portsmouth figures buried there.

This program is designed for families and will highlight what an important resource cemeteries are for learning about the past. Though we will not be discussing anything gruesome, haunted, or scary, we will be talking about things like colonial funerals and headstone symbols, which include images of skulls and bones. If you’re unsure whether this program would be a little too spooky, please reach out to our cemetery guide, Sarah Robbitts-Terry ( sarah@portsmouthhistory.org) with any questions.