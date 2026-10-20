Family Craft: Gingerbread-Style Decorating
Family Craft: Gingerbread-Style Decorating
Ages 3-12. Create a Gingerbread-Style house that never goes stale! We will provide cardboard houses and tons of materials for decorating your dream cottage just in time for the winter holidays. This program is best suited for children 3-12 years old with the assistance of a grownup. No sign-up required in the Selig Storytime room.
Laconia Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
info@laconialibrary.org
Laconia Public Library
695 Main StreetLaconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 524-4775
info@laconialibrary.org