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Family Craft: Gingerbread-Style Decorating

Family Craft: Gingerbread-Style Decorating

Ages 3-12. Create a Gingerbread-Style house that never goes stale! We will provide cardboard houses and tons of materials for decorating your dream cottage just in time for the winter holidays. This program is best suited for children 3-12 years old with the assistance of a grownup. No sign-up required in the Selig Storytime room.

Laconia Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026

Artist Group Info

info@laconialibrary.org
Laconia Public Library
695 Main Street
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 524-4775
info@laconialibrary.org
http://laconialibrary.org

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