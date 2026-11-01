Eye Candy Iris at Amesbury Open Studios
Eye Candy Iris at Amesbury Open Studios
Discover personalized iris art with Eye Candy Iris during Amesbury Open Studios. Visit RISEilience / Phoenix Cafe at 29 Main Street in Amesbury, Massachusetts, to explore how the colors and patterns of an iris become wall art, digital images, jewelry and keepsakes for individuals, couples and families.
Saturday, November 14, 2026: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Also appearing Sunday, November 15: 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Artwork purchases are priced separately.
Event details: https://eyecandyiris.com/events/amesbury-open-studios-2026/
Gallery and products: https://eyecandyiris.com/
Questions: drfoley@drfoley.net or 978-792-4400.