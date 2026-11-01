© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Election Day is tomorrow. NHPR is here to make sure you're ready when you hit the ballot box.

Eye Candy Iris at Amesbury Open Studios

Eye Candy Iris at Amesbury Open Studios

Discover personalized iris art with Eye Candy Iris during Amesbury Open Studios. Visit RISEilience / Phoenix Cafe at 29 Main Street in Amesbury, Massachusetts, to explore how the colors and patterns of an iris become wall art, digital images, jewelry and keepsakes for individuals, couples and families.

Saturday, November 14, 2026: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Also appearing Sunday, November 15: 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Artwork purchases are priced separately.

Event details: https://eyecandyiris.com/events/amesbury-open-studios-2026/
Gallery and products: https://eyecandyiris.com/
Questions: drfoley@drfoley.net or 978-792-4400.

RISEilience / Phoenix Cafe
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Eye Candy Iris
978-792-4400
drfoley@drfoley.net
https://eyecandyiris.com/

Artist Group Info

Eye Candy Iris
https://eyecandyiris.com/
RISEilience / Phoenix Cafe
29 Main Street
Amesbury, Massachusetts 01913

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.