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Exploring Dry Flies - Fly Tying Workshop

Exploring Dry Flies - Fly Tying Workshop

Trout fishing on a dry fly represents the pinnacle of the fly fishing art. The matching of the hatch, the proper presentation, perfect timing – all come together to form a successful trip. In this class, we’ll learn the various styles of dry fly and the proper techniques and materials for developing each of them. Students will leave with an assortment of flies to add to their fly box – Catskill dries, emergers, Klinkhammers, and spinners – in a variety of sizes that are useful on local streams and rivers.

This is an intermediate-level class. Extensive experience is not necessary, but you will need to have taken a previous fly-tying class, or have some self-taught fly-tying experience. We will review all the necessary skills, knots, etc., but these won’t be taught from a beginner level.

Skills and Techniques:

Styles and categories of dry flies
Emerger patterns
Winging techniques – upright, posted
Body types – dubbed, biots, quill
Hook types related to dries
Reinforcement of basic fly-tying skills

Sanborn Mills Farm
$164
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Sanborn Mills Farm
7097 Sanborn Road
Loudon, New Hampshire 03307
(603) 435-7314
info@sanbornmills.org
https://www.sanbornmills.org/

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