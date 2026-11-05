Exploring Dry Flies - Fly Tying Workshop

Trout fishing on a dry fly represents the pinnacle of the fly fishing art. The matching of the hatch, the proper presentation, perfect timing – all come together to form a successful trip. In this class, we’ll learn the various styles of dry fly and the proper techniques and materials for developing each of them. Students will leave with an assortment of flies to add to their fly box – Catskill dries, emergers, Klinkhammers, and spinners – in a variety of sizes that are useful on local streams and rivers.

This is an intermediate-level class. Extensive experience is not necessary, but you will need to have taken a previous fly-tying class, or have some self-taught fly-tying experience. We will review all the necessary skills, knots, etc., but these won’t be taught from a beginner level.

Skills and Techniques:

Styles and categories of dry flies

Emerger patterns

Winging techniques – upright, posted

Body types – dubbed, biots, quill

Hook types related to dries

Reinforcement of basic fly-tying skills