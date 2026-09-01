Etz Hayim Synagogue - Sunday Family Camp
Etz Hayim Synagogue - Sunday Family Camp
Our monthly Sunday Family Camp is free and is tailored to ages 4-6. October’s topic will be on learning some Hebrew letters. We will learn some letters, play some letter games and create artwork based on the letters. Pre-register by contacting hsadmin@etzhayim.org by September 18, to ensure we have enough materials for the project.
Etz Hayim Synagogue
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Etz Hayim Synagogue
603-432-0004
office@etzhayim.org
Etz Hayim Synagogue
1-1/2 Hood RoadDerry, New Hampshire 03038
603-432-0004
office@etzhayim.org