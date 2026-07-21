Etz Hayim Synagogue Religious School Ice Cream Social Open House

Learn about our tuition-free Youth Education Program! Join us for an Ice Cream Social Open House to meet Rabbi Lisë Stern, our teachers, tour our newly renovated classrooms, learn about the following programs and enjoy ice cream together:

Meet Rabbi Lisë Stern • Meet our Teachers • Tour our Newly Renovated Classrooms

Enjoy Ice Cream • Bring the Kids • Make New Friends!

✨ Discover Our Programs

👶 Sunday Family Camp (Ages 4–6) — Monthly family adventures with crafts, music, games, stories and holidays.

📚 Youth Education (Ages 7–18) — Weekly Hebrew and Jewish learning in a welcoming community.

✡️ Bar/Bat Mitzvah — Prepare to lead services and celebrate this important milestone.

🎓 Confirmation — Advanced Jewish learning for teens.

🍨 Everyone is Welcome!

Learn about our programs, meet other families, and enjoy FREE ice cream together!

Learn more: www.etzhayim.org/learn

Questions? hsadmin@etzhayim.org

*Supported by the L. Lou Schloss Memorial Education Fund and in part by a grant from the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire.