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"Emma"

"Emma"

PORTSMOUTH – “Emma,” a sparkling and mischievous reimagining of Jane Austen’s beloved classic, will be on stage at the Players Ring May 29 through June 21.
Written by Kate Hamill and directed by Ro Gavin, the audience will see Emma Woodhouse as clever, charming, and perhaps a little too confident in her matchmaking abilities. Determined to orchestrate the romantic lives of everyone around her – while insisting she’ll never marry herself – Emma soon discovers that love has a habit of ignoring even the best-laid plans.
Playwright Kate Hamill infuses Austen’s world with razor-sharp humor, contemporary energy, and delicious theatricality, turning Emma into a fast-paced comedy of vanity, flirtation, and glorious social missteps.

Players Ring
General Admission: $32; Seniors (65+)/Students/Veterans/First Responders: $29
07:30 PM - 02:30 PM, every day through Jun 21, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Players Ring
603-436-8123
info@playersring.ort
www.playersring.org

Artist Group Info

Suzanne Laurent
suzanne@playersring.org
Players Ring
105 Marcy Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-436-8123
info@playersring.org
www.playersring.org

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