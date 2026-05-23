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Dino's Lounge - Dean, Marilyn & Louie Tribute

Dino's Lounge - Dean, Marilyn & Louie Tribute

DIRECT FROM LAS VEGAS
Dino's Lounge - A Tribute to Dean, Marilyn & Louie

The lights dim, the room quiets and the announcer says "ladies and
gentlemen, direct from the bar… Dean Martin”.

“Dino’s Lounge" will take you on a musical journey featuring the greatest hits from the legendary careers of Dean Martin, Marilyn Monroe and special guest Louis Armstrong. These performers not only sing like their heroes, they physically resemble them on stage, having fun at an early Las Vegas lounge show.

World renowned tribute artists Susan Griffiths (who played Marilyn in the hit movie Pulp Fiction and is the Marilyn featured in Elton John's "Candle In The Wind" tour video), Andy DiMino and special guest Troy Anderson perform their loving tribute show impersonating Dean Martin & Marilyn Monroe and Louis Armstrong. Take a trip back to the glamorous, hot, glitzy nights of Las Vegas. Experience world famous classic recordings, great laughs and more that bring the music and lives of these legendary characters together again! Get ready to be entertained Vegas - style with some of the best performers in the country.

This production will treat you to some of Dean's hits including “Ain’t That a Kick In the Head”, “Volare”, “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime”, and “That’s Amore”!

Enjoy the soothing sounds of Louis with songs like “Cabaret”, “Mack the Knife”, and “What a Wonderful World”! And from the memorable Marilyn Monroe movies... “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend”, “I Wanna Be Loved By You” and “My Heart Belongs to Daddy”!

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Doors and Bar open at 6:30PM, Show starts at 7:30PM
If you need help purchasing tickets, call our office at 603-519-7506

Lakeport Opera House
Tickets start at $23
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lakeport Opera House
6035197506
info@lakeportopera.com
www.lakeportopera.com

Artist Group Info

Barry Goudreau
Lakeport Opera House
781 Union Ave
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246

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