Darbster Rescue Halloween Paw Print Promenade

🎃🐾 Get Ready for a Spooktacular Stroll! 🐾👻

Join Darbster Rescue for our Halloween Paw Print Promenade at Merrimack Premium Outlets! Bring your pup, follow the paw-print trail, explore participating stores, and enjoy some Halloween fun! 🐶🍂

📅 Saturday, October 31

⏰ 2 PM – 4 PM

📍 Merrimack Premium Outlets, NH

🐾 Meet at Darbster Rescue – Unit 655 (near Bloomingdale's)

❤️ $10 suggested donation to support our rescue animals!

Can't make it but still want to help? Donate online:

👉 https://www.darbsterfoundation.com/donate/

Costumes encouraged, tails welcome! 🎃🐕🧡