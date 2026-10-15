Darbster Rescue Halloween Paw Print Promenade
Darbster Rescue Halloween Paw Print Promenade
🎃🐾 Get Ready for a Spooktacular Stroll! 🐾👻
Join Darbster Rescue for our Halloween Paw Print Promenade at Merrimack Premium Outlets! Bring your pup, follow the paw-print trail, explore participating stores, and enjoy some Halloween fun! 🐶🍂
📅 Saturday, October 31
⏰ 2 PM – 4 PM
📍 Merrimack Premium Outlets, NH
🐾 Meet at Darbster Rescue – Unit 655 (near Bloomingdale's)
❤️ $10 suggested donation to support our rescue animals!
Can't make it but still want to help? Donate online:
👉 https://www.darbsterfoundation.com/donate/
Costumes encouraged, tails welcome! 🎃🐕🧡