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Crimes of the Heart

Crimes of the Heart

Bedford Off Broadway Presents:

Crimes of the Heart

by Beth Henley

The tragicomedy relates the story of the three Magrath sisters, Meg, Babe, and Lenny, who reunite at Old Granddaddy's home in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, after Babe shoots her abusive husband. The sisters were raised in a dysfunctional family with a penchant for ugly predicaments. Each has endured her share of hardship and misery. Past resentments bubble to the surface as each sister is forced to face the consequences of their “crimes of the heart”.

Showtimes:

Friday November 6th 7:30 pm

Saturday November 7th 7:30 pm

Sunday November 8th 2:00 pm

Friday November 13th 7:30 pm

Saturday November 14th 7:30 pm

Sunday November 15th 2:00 pm

Tickets:

General $15

Senior $12

Student $12

(Enter promo code SENIOR-BOBF26 or STUDENT-BOBF26 when purchasing for reduced price)

There is handicap access with a stair chair and outdoor ramps.

Bedford Off Broadway
$12-$15
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bedford Off Broadway
6039309804
bedfordoffbroadway@comcast.net
http://bedfordoffbroadway.com
Bedford Off Broadway
3 Meetinghouse Road
Bedford, New Hampshire 03110
bedfordoffbroadway@comcast.net
https://www.bedfordoffbroadway.com/

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