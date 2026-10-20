Creating Morning and Evening Routines to Improve Mental Health
Creating Morning and Evening Routines to Improve Mental Health
Come learn how developing a simple morning and evening routine can dramatically impact mental health. This course will explain why these routines are so effective and how to create a routine that fits with your own lifestyle and preferences.
Laconia Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
info@laconialibrary.org
Laconia Public Library
695 Main StreetLaconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 524-4775
info@laconialibrary.org