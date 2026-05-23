Country Dance in the Parish House w/ The Black Cat Quadrille and Caller Sarah Mason

Join us for an evening of fun in our historic 1729 Kittery Point Parish House. Learn to Contra Dance (or bring your expert moves!) with live music by The Black Cat Quadrille and caller Sarah Mason. Bake sale and refreshments. All ages and levels of experience are invited and encouraged to join us! Adults $20 / Students $15

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3646238-0?pid=10413

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3646238-2?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Saturday May 30, 2026 at 6:30 - 8:30

Venue details: First Congregational Church of Kittery, UCC, 23 Pepperrell Road, Kittery, Maine, 03905, United States

Category: Community | Dances and Socials

Price:

Adult Ticket: USD 20.00