Con Tutti Solstice Concert: O Watch the Stars!

Con Tutti ushers in the season, wassailing, singing and celebrating! The men and women of Con Tutti will sing their solstice concert, “O Watch the Stars!” on Saturday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m. at South Church, 292 State Street in Portsmouth.

"Would you enjoy beloved carols, Celtic farewell songs, a lively African Song of Christmas Celebration, songs of peace, hope and reflection.....all the ingredients for joy , laughter, and capturing the spirit of the season?" asks Con Tutti director, Joanne Connolly, "Then be sure to join us on December 5th !

"We're having so much fun creating a concert of the traditional, and the not so very traditional celebrations of the holiday season, " continues Connolly. "Our concert will discover what happens when a simple man becomes a village hero, a princess laughs for the very first time, and villagers come together, literally, when they celebrate with a magical goose !

There will be new creations from artist, Nancy Sander. Jim Prendergast with his trio on guitar, fiddle, and upright bass will be there to pump up the music from the British Isles!

Don’t miss “O Watch the Stars !” on December 5th at 7:30 p.m. at South Church, 292 State St in Portsmouth! Tickets are $20.00 and are on sale now at www.contutti.org

Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door. Door opens 30 minutes before concert time. Don’t miss this kick off to Portsmouth’s holiday season! Get your tickets while they last !

