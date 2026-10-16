Comedy Up North! Great Standup in N Conway

Our shows in past months were TOTALLY PACKED/SOLD OUT! Get your tix!

✔️ Intimate yet comfortable room – no bad seats

✔️ Proven lineup of New England comics

✔️ Easy, fun Saturday night plan

✔️ Just $15

✔️Excellent food & drink

COMEDY UP NORTH!

With:

Headliner ALEXIS CRISTALDI: A standout voice in the Northeast comedy scene, Alexis Cristaldi blends sweet charm with a razor-sharp, fiercely relatable wit and boistrous enrergy. Her brilliant storytelling and unexpected punchlines make her a crowd favorite at clubs and showcases all over New England.

Feature Act CAM OH: A charismatic powerhouse on the Boston circuit, Cam Oh is a dynamic stand-up comedian and host known for his effortless stage presence and quick-witted delivery. As the driving force behind Somerville's weekly Burren Comedy show, he brings a high-energy, infectious vibe to every room he plays.

Host ASHLEY FAVREAU- a new force on the Maine scene, performing regularly on shows all around the region and at clubs like Empire, Flip Flops and Great Falls. Ashley is known for her passionate, fierce, real-deal dissections of life and sharp use of language.

Also with sets by: ADAM GROPPMAN & BRIANNA CLASSEN

