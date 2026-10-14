Comedy and Karaoke Dance Party
Comedy and Karaoke Dance Party
Friday, October 30th
Come for the Laughs. Stay for the Party.
Comedy and Karaoke Night at VFW Post 1617 in Derry NH
Nationally Touring Comedian Jay Chanoine headlines the night of laughs with Kathy Gilmour and Mona Forgione.
AND the fun continues immediately following with Karaoke & Dancing with DJ Chris!
This is an 18+ event
Tickets $20, available online or as available at the door
VFW Post 1617 Derry/Salem NH
$20
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Gone Rogue Productions LLC
617-797-6571
goneroguepro@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Jay Chanoine
VFW Post 1617 Derry/Salem NH
18 Railroad AveDerry, New Hampshire 03038