Comedy and Karaoke Dance Party

Friday, October 30th

Come for the Laughs. Stay for the Party.

Comedy and Karaoke Night at VFW Post 1617 in Derry NH

Nationally Touring Comedian Jay Chanoine headlines the night of laughs with Kathy Gilmour and Mona Forgione.

AND the fun continues immediately following with Karaoke & Dancing with DJ Chris!

This is an 18+ event

Tickets $20, available online or as available at the door