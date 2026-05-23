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Classical Series: George Wiese and Friends- A Mountain Top 30th Anniversary

Classical Series: George Wiese and Friends- A Mountain Top 30th Anniversary

On Tuesday, June 30th, the Mountain Top Music Center staff will leave their desks and take center stage in a special concert celebrating the organization’s 30th year of enriching lives and building community through music. The concert also marks the 15th anniversary of George Wiese’s leadership as Executive Director, and Kate Vachon’s 10th year as Registrar and Office Manager. Enjoy a panoply of music for various combinations of piano, flute, and viola from composers including Francis Poulenc, Helene Fleury, Ethel Smyth, Claude Debussy, Rebecca Clarke, and more. Special guests Mary Bastoni and Nancy Farris join Wiese for music by Ken Turley and Gabriel Faure; former MTMC Executive Directors Ellen Schwindt and Mike Sakash team up for an original composition by Schwindt. Look for some additional surprises!

The Majestic Theatre
$30
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Majestic Theatre, Conway NH
603-447-4737, ext 308
boxoffice@majestictheatre.com
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/
The Majestic Theatre
36 Main Street
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
(603) 447 - 4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
conwaymajestic.com

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