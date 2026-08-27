Civil Air Patrol - Manchester Composite Squadron Open House - October 22nd - 6:30 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol Manchester Composite Squadron invites those interested in becoming a Cadet (ages 12+) or an adult volunteer to attend our Open House on October 22nd from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at North Elementary School, 19 Sanborn Road, Londonderry, NH.

Civil Air Patrol is the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Chartered by Congress as a non-profit for the purpose of youth development, aerospace education, and to promote general aviation. CAP operates the world's largest fleet of single-engine aircraft for search and rescue, disaster relief, training, and education. CAP is dedicated to serving communities, saving lives, and shaping futures.