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Civil Air Patrol - Manchester Composite Squadron Open House - October 22nd - 6:30 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol - Manchester Composite Squadron Open House - October 22nd - 6:30 p.m.

Civil Air Patrol Manchester Composite Squadron invites those interested in becoming a Cadet (ages 12+) or an adult volunteer to attend our Open House on October 22nd from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at North Elementary School, 19 Sanborn Road, Londonderry, NH.

Civil Air Patrol is the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Chartered by Congress as a non-profit for the purpose of youth development, aerospace education, and to promote general aviation. CAP operates the world's largest fleet of single-engine aircraft for search and rescue, disaster relief, training, and education. CAP is dedicated to serving communities, saving lives, and shaping futures.

North Elementary School
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Manchester Composite Squadron - Civil Air Patrol
513-223-0899
dvoigt@nhwg.cap.gov
https://nhwg.cap.gov/about/locations/manchester-composite-squadron
North Elementary School
19 Sanborn Road
Londonderry, New Hampshire 03053
513-223-0899
dvoigt@nhwg.cap.gov
https://nhwg.cap.gov/about/locations/manchester-composite-squadron

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