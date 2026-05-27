CFW Kids Visit Free Day! The World of Bugs & Pollinators

Get ready to bug out with us as we explore the incredible world of invertebrates and pollinators! Join Center for Wildlife for a fun, hands-on day discovering the tiny creatures that make a big impact

Meet live invertebrate ambassadors up close and learn about their amazing adaptations and important roles in nature, from pollinators and decomposers to soil builders and food sources for wildlife. Guests will also have the chance to enjoy ambassador animal meet & greets throughout the day and learn how insects, pollinators, and other small creatures support the larger web of life.

Throughout the day, families can enjoy interactive crafts, hands-on activities, and bug-themed exploration stations designed for all ages. Whether you’re a bug enthusiast, a pollinator protector, or just a little curious, there’s something for everyone to discover.

Throughout the day activities include:

-Live invertebrates detectives program

-CFW Ambassador animal meet & greets

-Hands-on crafts and activities

-Pollinator-themed exploration

-Learn about the role bugs and pollinators play in our environment

To qualify, an adult ticket must be purchased for kids free admission! Please note that this program includes both indoor and outdoor elements, so be sure to dress appropriately for the weather.

Come explore, discover, and get a little wild with us!