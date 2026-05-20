Castle in the Clouds Opening Day

Castle in the Clouds will open for its 2026 Season on Saturday, May 23. Visitors can look forward to spectacular views of Lake Winnipesaukee and daily tours of the restored Lucknow Mansion. This year, Castle in the Clouds will debut a new exhibition, From Private Estate to Public Treasure: Lucknow after Thomas and Olive Plant. This exhibit features stories, photographs, and memorabilia of the various owners of the Lucknow Estate before the Castle Preservation Society (CPS) was founded in 2006 to manage the estate as a public attraction and museum.