Canoeing with Dr. Ernest Byers: Learning and Leadership

Join Dr. Ernest Byers at the Squam Lakes Association (SLA) for a morning filled with canoe insights! There will be an opportunity to learn about sprint canoeing followed by a demonstration of this difficult but beautiful sport. Solo and tandem canoe skills will be taught including paddle strokes and the theory behind them.

Participants will be able to get out on the water in SLA's canoes to practice the strokes, explore the cove, and engage in thoughtful paddling that connects mind and body.

All ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by adults.

The Squam Lakes Association is dedicated to conserving for public benefit the natural beauty, peaceful character and resources of the watershed. In collaboration with local and state partners the SLA promotes the protection, careful use and shared enjoyment of the lakes, mountains, forests, open spaces and wildlife of the Squam Lakes Region.

For more information, or to sign up for this event, visit the SLA website (squamlakes.org) or contact the SLA directly (603-968-7336).