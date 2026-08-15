Caledonia County Fair

Vermont's oldest agricultural fair will celebrate its 180th season with thrilling midway rides for the whole family, Sea Lion Splash, Aquatic Acrobat Show, a demolition derby, rodeo, live music (including country rock artist Jamie Lee Thurston), livestock events, truck & tractor pulls, Children's Tent activities, chainsaw carving, a milking parlor, maple sugar house, demonstrations, exhibits, vendors, a beer garden and favorite fair food.

Daily highlights:

• Wednesday - Tractor Parade (5pm); Draw the Line - The Only Aerosmith-Endorsed Tribute Band (7pm)

• Thursday - Farm Tractor Pull (10am); Corn Hole Tournament (6pm)

• Friday - Kingdom's Got Talent (2pm); 4x4 Truck Pull (6pm); 90 Proof band (8pm)

• Saturday - Bulls and Barrels Rodeo (2pm, 7pm); Jamie Lee Thurston (4:30pm)

• Sunday - Horse Show (9am); Power Wheels Demo Derby (12:30pm); Demo Derby Finals (6pm)

Pay-One-Price Admission (includes unlimited rides, shows & entertainment): $15 Wednesday; $20 Thursday; $25 Friday - Sunday; $21.25 online before 4pm Aug. 26; $15 for ages 65+ on Friday. Kids under 36" tall are admitted free. Parking is free.

Fair gates open at 4pm Wednesday and 7am Thursday - Sunday. Midway hours: 4-9pm Wednesday, 11am - 10pm Thursday, 11am - 11pm Friday - Saturday, 11am - 9pm Sunday

More information: 802-427-4404 or CaledoniaCountyFair.com