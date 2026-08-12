© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
YOUR UNWANTED VEHICLE KEEPS NHPR MOVING! DONATE THE CAR, TRUCK, BOAT, ATV, ETC. YOU NO LONGER NEED AND FUEL LOCAL NEWS. 🚗

Caledonia County Fair

Caledonia County Fair

Vermont's oldest agricultural fair will celebrate its 180th season with thrilling midway rides for the whole family, Sea Lion Splash, Aquatic Acrobat Show, a demolition derby, rodeo, live music (including country rock artist Jamie Lee Thurston), livestock events, truck & tractor pulls, Children's Tent activities, chainsaw carving, a milking parlor, maple sugar house, demonstrations, exhibits, vendors, a beer garden and favorite fair food.

Daily highlights:
• Wednesday - Tractor Parade (5pm); Draw the Line - The Only Aerosmith-Endorsed Tribute Band (7pm)
• Thursday - Farm Tractor Pull (10am); Corn Hole Tournament (6pm)
• Friday - Kingdom's Got Talent (2pm); 4x4 Truck Pull (6pm); 90 Proof band (8pm)
• Saturday - Bulls and Barrels Rodeo (2pm, 7pm); Jamie Lee Thurston (4:30pm)
• Sunday - Horse Show (9am); Power Wheels Demo Derby (12:30pm); Demo Derby Finals (6pm)

Pay-One-Price Admission (includes unlimited rides, shows & entertainment): $15 Wednesday; $20 Thursday; $25 Friday - Sunday; $21.25 online before 4pm Aug. 26; $15 for ages 65+ on Friday. Kids under 36" tall are admitted free. Parking is free.

Fair gates open at 4pm Wednesday and 7am Thursday - Sunday. Midway hours: 4-9pm Wednesday, 11am - 10pm Thursday, 11am - 11pm Friday - Saturday, 11am - 9pm Sunday

More information: 802-427-4404 or CaledoniaCountyFair.com

Mountain View Park
Admission varies by day ($15-$25)
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Caledonia County Fair Association
802-748-4208
http://caledoniacountyfair.com
Mountain View Park
1 Fairgrounds Road
Lyndonville, Vermont 05851
802-626-8101
http://caledoniacountyfair.com

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.