Breakfast with Santa
Breakfast with Santa
Breakfast with Santa December 6, 2026 8AM-11AM
Auburn Village School Cafeteria 11 Eaton Hill Rd Auburn, NH 03032
Santa arrives by fire truck at approximately 8:45 AM!
What to Expect:
Delicious breakfast featuring pancakes, gluten free waffles, toppings, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, fruit, drinks
Take your own family photos with Santa
Door prizes
A book for every child
Make reindeer food to take home
Photo stand in booth
Holiday music performed by the Auburn Village School Band
Shop the Friends Table for great holiday gifts
Tickets:
Adults: $10
Children through grade 8: $5
Children under age 3: Free
Cash, check, and credit card accepted