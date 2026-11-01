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Breakfast with Santa

Breakfast with Santa

Breakfast with Santa December 6, 2026 8AM-11AM
Auburn Village School Cafeteria 11 Eaton Hill Rd Auburn, NH 03032
Santa arrives by fire truck at approximately 8:45 AM!

What to Expect:
Delicious breakfast featuring pancakes, gluten free waffles, toppings, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, fruit, drinks
Take your own family photos with Santa
Door prizes
A book for every child
Make reindeer food to take home
Photo stand in booth
Holiday music performed by the Auburn Village School Band
Shop the Friends Table for great holiday gifts

Tickets:
Adults: $10
Children through grade 8: $5
Children under age 3: Free
Cash, check, and credit card accepted

Auburn Village School-Cafeteria
Adults: $10 Children through grade 8: $5 Children under age 3: Free
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Griffin Free Public Library
603.483.5374
staff@griffinfree.org
Griffin Free Public Library
Auburn Village School-Cafeteria
11 Eaton Hill Rd
Auburn, New Hampshire 03032
603.483.5374
staff@griffinfree.org

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