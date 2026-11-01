Breakfast with Santa December 6, 2026 8AM-11AM

Auburn Village School Cafeteria 11 Eaton Hill Rd Auburn, NH 03032

Santa arrives by fire truck at approximately 8:45 AM!

What to Expect:

Delicious breakfast featuring pancakes, gluten free waffles, toppings, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, fruit, drinks

Take your own family photos with Santa

Door prizes

A book for every child

Make reindeer food to take home

Photo stand in booth

Holiday music performed by the Auburn Village School Band

Shop the Friends Table for great holiday gifts

Tickets:

Adults: $10

Children through grade 8: $5

Children under age 3: Free

Cash, check, and credit card accepted

