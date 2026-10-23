Books Alive: Pete the Cat

November is Family Literacy Month at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire! Pete the Cat, that musical feline with four groovy buttons, will be visiting the museum to greet young fans and help promote the love of reading. Books Alive seeks to make reading a regular family experience. Museum educators will be reading these funny, lyrical books while a friendly costumed Pete the Cat grooves along. Pete will be available for hugs, high-fives, and photos at 10am during the morning play session (9am–noon) and at 2pm during the afternoon play session (1–4pm). There will also be a variety of Pete the Cat-inspired literacy, math, and creative activities for all guests. Books Alive is sponsored by Eastern Bank Community Foundation, Frisbee Memorial Hospital, Piscataqua Savings Bank, and Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. Want to meet Pete the Cat? Simply reserve spots in the museum’s morning or afternoon play session on Saturday November 14. This program is included with museum admission and, as always, free for Members! Reserve online at www.childrens-museum.org.