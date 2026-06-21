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Bicycle Parade

Bicycle Parade

Adorn your bicycles (or tricycles, or scooters, or anything else with wheels) with the decorations provided. Then, once your bike looks perfect, join everyone else with their decorated bikes for a parade!

After the parade, the library will have a craft table set up where you can create something cool!

Part of the Old Timer's Fair which will also include activities like games, ox pulling, a book sale, and a quilt show!

Hanover Center Common
Free
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org

Artist Group Info

jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
Hanover Center Common
6 Parade Ground Rd
Etna, New Hampshire 03750-3502
6036433116
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org/events

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