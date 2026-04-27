Beeswax Resist Dying
Beeswax Resist Dying
Participants will learn to make dye using black walnut hulls harvested at Prescott Farm and use beeswax as a resist to make designs on cloth.
Ages: Adults & Older Youth (12 & up)
Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
Cost: $25 Non-Members; $10 Members
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
928 White Oaks RoadLaconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org