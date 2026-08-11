Beech Hill Accessible Meadow Trail Open Afternoons
Beech Hill Accessible Meadow Trail Open Afternoons
A new opportunity to experience the beauty of Beech Hill in Dublin NH is now available to people who may not be able to make the hike to its summit.
The Beech Hill–Dublin Lake Watershed Association will open the handicap-accessible summit parking area to vehicles one afternoon each month through November, providing easier access to the newly completed Meadow Trail. The parking area will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month, including this Sunday, August 16.
Beech Hill Trails
Free
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Beech Hill - Dublin Lake Watershed Associatioin
Artist Group Info
ninapmcintyre@gmail.com
Beech Hill Trails
Beech Hill RoadDublin, New Hampshire 03444
6035637904