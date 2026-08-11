© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
YOUR UNWANTED VEHICLE KEEPS NHPR MOVING! DONATE THE CAR, TRUCK, BOAT, ATV, ETC. YOU NO LONGER NEED AND FUEL LOCAL NEWS. 🚗

Beech Hill Accessible Meadow Trail Open Afternoons

Beech Hill Accessible Meadow Trail Open Afternoons

A new opportunity to experience the beauty of Beech Hill in Dublin NH is now available to people who may not be able to make the hike to its summit.

The Beech Hill–Dublin Lake Watershed Association will open the handicap-accessible summit parking area to vehicles one afternoon each month through November, providing easier access to the newly completed Meadow Trail. The parking area will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month, including this Sunday, August 16.

Beech Hill Trails
Free
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Beech Hill - Dublin Lake Watershed Associatioin

Artist Group Info

ninapmcintyre@gmail.com
Beech Hill Trails
Beech Hill Road
Dublin, New Hampshire 03444
6035637904

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.